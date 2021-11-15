Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.75 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.