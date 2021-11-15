CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

CRWD opened at $284.30 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.53 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

