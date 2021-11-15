Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Up 469.6% in October

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,400 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the October 14th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,617.0 days.
Crown Resorts stock remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Monday. Crown Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.
Crown Resorts Company Profile
