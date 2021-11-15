CryptoBlades One Day Volume Hits $1.38 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $12.81 or 0.00019798 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $11.17 million and $1.38 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,203 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

