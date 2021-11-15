Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Up 33.5% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00220139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00086881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

