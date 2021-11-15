CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.39. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

