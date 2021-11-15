CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00.
NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.39. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -2.99%.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
