Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,222 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

