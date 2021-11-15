Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 55,452.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 390,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 305,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

