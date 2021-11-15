Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 33,918 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 334.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

