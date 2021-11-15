Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 238.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 983,608 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.