Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 126,541 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

