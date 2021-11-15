Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 72,180 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

