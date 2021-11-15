Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $6.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,260.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 1,110,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,706. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $566.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.