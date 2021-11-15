Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Million

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $6.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,260.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 1,110,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,706. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $566.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

