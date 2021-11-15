CUE Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $191,357.09 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $25.12 or 0.00038532 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $191,357.09 and approximately $3,510.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00095453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,667.75 or 0.07159251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,400.28 or 1.00308907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.