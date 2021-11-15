Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

