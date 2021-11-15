Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,158 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

SCHA opened at $109.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

