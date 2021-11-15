Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

