Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.51 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 291.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,394,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 1,781,911 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50,927.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

