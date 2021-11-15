Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $259.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.