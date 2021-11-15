Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

