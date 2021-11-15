Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 84 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.56 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

