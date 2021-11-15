CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post $25.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.71 million to $27.02 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.29 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 395,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,116. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.45.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.