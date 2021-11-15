cVault.finance Price Tops $10,964.52 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $109.65 million and approximately $278,652.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $10,964.52 or 0.17167704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00222139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00087153 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

