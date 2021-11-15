CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CBAY stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

