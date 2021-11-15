CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $90.50

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $71.00 to $90.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,820. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.