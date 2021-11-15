D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $138,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $97.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.