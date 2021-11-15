David S. Schulz Sells 10,136 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE WCC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 366,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

