David S. Schulz Sells 10,136 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE WCC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 366,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $140.92.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
