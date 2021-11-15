DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $15.11 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00070389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.37 or 1.00575095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.07 or 0.07108057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,989,621 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.