Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $41.90 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

