Desjardins Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$17.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CADNF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

