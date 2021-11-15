Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,997.50 ($26.10) on Friday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 85.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

