Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target to $31.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.