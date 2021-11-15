Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.05 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.05 ($8.29) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($10.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.62).

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €6.55 ($7.71). 9,137,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

