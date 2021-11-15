Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FRA PBB traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €11.09 ($13.05). 630,686 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.04.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

