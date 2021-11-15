Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of FRA PBB traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €11.09 ($13.05). 630,686 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.04.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.