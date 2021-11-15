Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Tops $268,980.92

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Devery has a market capitalization of $268,980.92 and approximately $11,361.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00222568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00086592 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.