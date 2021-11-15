DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.33 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for about $13.01 or 0.00020246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00221503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086899 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,482,744 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

