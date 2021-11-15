Diamond (DMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,127.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00005640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $13.28 million and $44,127.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,643,580 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

