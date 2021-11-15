Diana Eilert Purchases 18,414 Shares of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Stock

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) insider Diana Eilert purchased 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.51 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,461.14 ($72,472.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 22nd. Domain Holdings Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company that focuses on the property market in Australia. It operates through three segments: Core Digital, Consumer Solutions and Other, and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

