DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $220.95 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $238.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

