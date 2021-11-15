Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Sells 10,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.45 ($10.32), for a total value of A$144,500.00 ($103,214.29).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 3,647 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.40 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,222.80 ($32,302.00).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.90 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,500.00 ($42,500.00).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 1,353 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,912.50 ($12,080.36).

On Monday, August 30th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

