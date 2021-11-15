Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $273.65

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 273.65 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 276.90 ($3.62), with a volume of 510378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.59.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

