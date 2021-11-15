DLocal (DLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.14. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.