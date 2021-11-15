Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Dolby Laboratories Company Profile
Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
