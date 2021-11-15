Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,901. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.