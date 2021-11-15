Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR opened at $113.08 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

