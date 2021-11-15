Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

NYSE D opened at $74.74 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.11.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.