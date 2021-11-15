DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Financial Review

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DRDGOLD and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A -502.88% -220.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DRDGOLD and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 42.34%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DRDGOLD and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.54 $93.88 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.47

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

