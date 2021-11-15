Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.43.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $155.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

