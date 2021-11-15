e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $152.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00415881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,553 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,291 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

