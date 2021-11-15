Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,531 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up 2.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Eagle Materials worth $32,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE EXP traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $7,977,119. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.