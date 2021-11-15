Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,492 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

